Girl Scout Troop 62802 in Charlotte has been active since forming at the end of summer.
“We’ve been getting to know our Girl Scout heritage with the Girl Scout Way badge and a patch-based study of Girl Scout law where each girl plans an activity around one component of it to lead for her troop sisters,” Troop leader Jasmine Darland said. “We enjoyed learning some sign language in honor of Juliette Gordon Low’s years as a deaf person and are planning a service project around disability rights. We’ve also done our hiker, first aid and eco friend badges, and are working on the “It’s Your World — Change It! Journey.”
The troop has also made appreciation posters for public servants in Charlotte like firefighters, postal workers and librarians, and delivered them along with some cookies and a song.
“We can’t wait to do some cookie booths and participate in World Thinking Day with the service unit,” Darland said. “We’re also looking forward to planning a cabin campout once all our Scouts are fully vaccinated and the community transmission rate is a little lower.”
The multi-level troop includes Daisies in kindergarten and first grade, Brownies in second and third grades, and Juniors in fourth grade.
New members are always welcome. Find out more at girlscoutsgwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.