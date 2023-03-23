Join Sustainable Charlotte Vermont for a repair café at the Charlotte Congregational Church vestry on Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
So, dig out your broken stuff and get it ready. Co-hosted with Sustainable Charlotte, Charlotte Grange and Charlotte Library. The repair café is open to anyone in any town. Register online at bit.ly/40h5oRN.
