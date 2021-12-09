Come enjoy the Charlotte Senior Center Monday Munch, Dec. 6 and 13, 212 Ferry Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The menu for Dec. 6 features hearty minestrone, spinach salad and carrot cake.
For Dec. 13, enjoy Moroccan chicken soup with squash and couscous, a green salad and sticky toffee pudding. More at charlotteseniorcentervt.org/lunch.
There is also a gents breakfast Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-9 a.m.
Take-out orders are available and help the environment by bringing your own containers. A $5 donation is appreciated.
