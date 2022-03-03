The next Monday munch at the Charlotte Senior Center is March 7, 212 Ferry Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The themed menu features Irish beef stew, Irish pub salad, Irish soda bread and Bailey’s poke cake.
A men’s breakfast will be held Thursday, March 10, 7-9 a.m. with guest speaker Peter Kurth, the New York Times leading author with a lifetime specialty studying Russia.
Register by Tuesday, March 8, with Tim McCullough at cubnut5@aol.com.
A $5 donation is appreciated for both meals.
Check the website in case of last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
