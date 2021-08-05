Monday Munches are back at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
Monday lunch — a soup, salad, beverage and dessert for a $5 donation — is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.
The Monday Munch team also needs volunteers, from dishwashing, setup, food prep and baking. Want to join the crew? Email vol4csc@ gmavt.net or call 802-425-6345.
More at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
