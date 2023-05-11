• Month-long photographic exhibit by David Pearson, a collection of scenic and wildlife photography. Pearson’s artistic style conveys his belief that “sometimes all it takes is pausing to take a deeper and longer look at the simple and ordinary, to see it from a different perspective.”
• Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. — women’s kayak trips planning meeting. RSVP Susan Hyde at susanfosterhyde@gmail.com if you are interested in leading or finding out more about becoming a leader. There’s also a new paddling group forming open to all skill levels. Interested in finding out more? Contact Dean Tuininga at dean.tuininga@gmail.com.
• Tuesday, May 16, 1 p.m. — opera discussion of “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni and “Pagliacci” by Ruggero Leoncavallo presented by Toni Hill of the Chittenden County Opera Lovers.
The discussion will include video excerpts of both operas showing how the music and drama combined to draw upon the literature of Italian verismo, an offshoot of the Balzac school of realism. Co-sponsored with The Charlotte Library. Registration recommended.
• Wednesday, May 24, 3-5 p.m. — Senior Resource Fair. Learn about all the great resources available to seniors in the community. So far, over 20 local organizations have registered to attend.
• Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m.-noon. — annual plant sale. Stock up on a great selection of annuals and perennials at great prices. • Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m. — birding expedition with Hank Kaestner. Group size is limited to 20 participants. Free, registration required.
