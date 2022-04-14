Sixty 4-H’ers from clubs in six counties took part in the April 2 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington. Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering a wide range of equine topics.
Moderators included Hailee Blades of Morristown. The quiz bowl was sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.
