Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.