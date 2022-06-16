Several Charlotte-based landscape architects were recently recognized by the Vermont chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects through its biennial awards program, including the Charlotte Library rain garden.
The Charlotte Library rain garden, designed by Broadreach Planning & Design of Charlotte, won the Planning, Research and Analysis Merit Award, with assistance from Karen Tuininga, Linda Hamilton and the late Marty Ilick.
The Charlotte Library landscape project created, in a very public way, educational workshops, classes and community events and used the expansion of the library to educate the community about green infrastructure.
Over 50 community members participated directly in one or more educational activities over the course of a year and countless other library patrons watched and read educational panels as the rain garden and landscape were planned, installed and began to thrive around the well-used Charlotte Library.
Heritage Landscapes, LLC, also of Charlotte, won the Planning, Research and Analysis Honor Award for a project at the Cane River Creole National Historic Park, part of the National Park System in Cloutierville, La.
The firm’s Magnolia Plantation Cultural Landscape Report analyzed the elaborate history and evolved landscape of an 18th-century plantation in central Louisiana to make stewardship recommendations and schematic designs for a unit of the Cane River Creole National Historical Park.
This year the Landscape Architectural Design Award of Excellence went to the Horse Country Hilltop Retreat in Wassaic, N.Y., designed by Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture in Burlington. The Planning, Research and Analysis Award of Excellence was given to the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, Minn., completed by the SE Group, also of Burlington.
