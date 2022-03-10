The talk for March 23 in the Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture series is “Farms in Charlotte,” 1-2 p.m.
Presented on behalf of the Charlotte Land Trust and facilitated by the Charlotte Grange, learn what a new study by the Charlotte Land Trust reveals about farming as it impacts the town’s economy and way of life.
The free lecture starts at 1 p.m., and this one is on Zoom, not in person. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
There is no lecture scheduled on March 16. On March 30, the lecture series features “Driving to Alaska” with Jim Donovan.
