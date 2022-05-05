Linda Gilbert offers “Making a Difference with Hands to Honduras Tela” at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on May 11.
Hands to Honduras Tela is a service group of volunteers of all ages who travel to Tela, Honduras, to create positive change. Projects are specifically focused on maternal-child health, education, a medical and dental brigade and community assistance. The presentation will show how one small group can accomplish big projects successfully and have fun while doing it.
Gilbert of Charlotte, director of the group, will share colorful photos and unique stories of how the love of service creates happiness for all involved.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 802-425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
