If you use the internet, it is important to know how to keep your accounts secure and your information safe.
Join tech librarian Susanna Kahn and learn how to recognize and avoid online scams, steps to take to protect yourself from identity theft, and what to do if you think you’ve been scammed, Wednesday, June 22, 1-2:30 p.m.,at the Charlotte Library.
The event is cosponsored by the Charlotte Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.