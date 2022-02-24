Join Lewis Creek Association and the Hinesburg Conservation Commission for a 45-minute Zoom presentation Monday, March 7, 7 p.m., to learn about water quality in Hinesburg and how it affects the health of Lake Champlain.
What causes streams and the lake’s poor water quality? What can you do as a landowner to help improve water quality? How can we collaborate as landowners and town committee members in the Lake Champlain watershed to take better charge of the lake’s future?
Hear from Robert Hyams of the Hinesburg Conservation Commission about a stream restoration tool and learn more about how beavers benefit water quality, including at Geprags Park in Hinesburg. LCA’s portion of this presentation is brought to you by Tactical Basin Planning funding from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The meeting link is bit.ly/3rZdX5t. The meeting ID is 837 1441 1561, with a passcode of 641483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.