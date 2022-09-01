Chittenden Solid Waste District is proposing to build a new recycling facility, or materials recovery facility, in Williston. Vermonters are recycling more and more but the current facility is outdated, inefficient and limits the amount that can be recycled.
The waste district will hold a presentation for Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg residents on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center.
Come learn more about how this new facility will allow Vermonters to recycle more packaging and preserve landfill space — without impacting taxes.
Learn more at cswd.net/mrf-bond.
