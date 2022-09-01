Ethan Allen Homestead executive director Angie Grove offers “Ethan Allen Homestead: A Site of Historic and Community Preservation,” Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m.
The homestead is one of the oldest sites of both Native American and European occupation known in Vermont, but what makes it truly special is how the site is still being used as a center of community today.
Grove will explore the history of the homestead and its current offerings for the community today through its historic and ecological preservation, community gardens, school programming, walking and cycling trails, living history events, lifelong learning workshops and lectures, volunteer opportunities and more.
Register by Monday, Sept. 12 for the free talk. Questions? Visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
