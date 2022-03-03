Join architectural historian Frances Foster for a presentation of Vermont’s most prevalent architectural styles of the 19th century at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture March 9, 1-2:30 p.m.
In “What Style is that Old Building” Foster will talk about why Vermonters built quasi-Greek temples, why there is no such thing as Victorian architecture and other tidbits about the state’s built environment.
Foster will show slides of buildings ranging from the Federal style through the late 1900s Colonial Revival that aimed to mimic some of the details of 100 years prior.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
There is no lecture scheduled on March 16. On March 23, the series features “Farms in Charlotte.”
