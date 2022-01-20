The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “What Style is that Old Building” with Frances Foster on Jan. 26.
Join architectural historian Foster for a presentation of Vermont’s most prevalent architectural styles of the 19th century. Learn about why Vermonters built quasi-Greek temples, why there is no such thing as Victorian architecture and other tidbits about the state’s built environment.
Foster, a graduate of the University of Vermont program in historic preservation, will show slides of buildings ranging from the Federal style through the late 1900s Colonial Revival. The lecture will take about 80 minutes.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 802- 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The next lecture is “On Being a Vermonter” with David Holmes on Feb. 2.
