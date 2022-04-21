Heidi Kvasnak leads a discussion on “Energy & Chakras: Tune-Up for Emotional and Physical Well-being” Wednesday, April 27 at the next Charlotte Senior Center lecture.
Yoga is a holistic practice that addresses the physical, energy and psycho-emotional layers of our being and the chakra system. Learn to tune in and identify where energy flows, and where it may be contracted or blocked due to imbalances.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
