Linda Hamilton and Karen Tuininga of the Charlotte Seed Library offer a discussion at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on April 6.
Receive access to not only small quantities of heirloom vegetable, herb and edible flower seeds, but also educational and technical support for growing at least some of your own food, in environmentally friendly ways that promote healthy soil and support biological diversity and learn how to save seeds for yourself and to share with others.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
