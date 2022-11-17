On Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. the League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library of Montpelier, presents “What Climate Change Means to You.”
The talk will feature Vermont state climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Jared Ulmer from the Vermont Department of Health, and Vermont Natural Resources secretary Julie Moore. The talk will focus on the effects of climate change on Vermonters, and will be moderated by Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont.
To register for the free Zoom presentation, go to kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs. All guests must register.
