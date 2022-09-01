On the second Thursday of the month, men gather for breakfast and conversation at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
This month’s program is Sept. 8, 7-9 a.m.
This month the guest speaker is Eric Howe, the program director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program lcbp.org. Howe will talk about the current health of the lake as well as the goals and mission of the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
To register, contact Tim McCullough at cubnut5@aol.com. Register the Tuesday before the breakfast. Suggested donation is $6
