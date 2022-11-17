Charlotte-based public relations firm Junapr has hired Morgan Whitehouse as associate director.
Whitehouse has nearly a decade of experience in communications and public relations spanning the ski industry, health care and craft beer. Whitehouse worked for an Oregon-based PR firm where she managed multi-channel public relations, digital media and content marketing.
She has a bachelor’s degree in public communication from the University of Vermont and is happy to be back home state after spending eight years on the West Coast.
