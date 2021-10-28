The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Nov. 3, “An American Family in the Evil Empire,” Steve Goldstein, former Moscow and Washington bureau chief for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
In the time of Gorbachev, glasnost seemed to beckon, so you packed up your family and dog and took the Moscow correspondent post for a large U.S. newspaper. But even with reforms, daily challenges remained — the Soviet economy; taps on your telephone, apartment, even your car; gasoline in the drinking water; domestic staff from the KGB; medical care dating from Dr. Zhivago; and those so-called “honey traps” designed to discredit your reporting.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m., 212 Ferry Road.
Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.