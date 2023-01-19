• Tuesday, Jan. 24: “Watercolor—Tips from British Artists,” 9 a.m.-noon. Lynn Cummings will lead a discussion about several of her favorite contemporary British artists. Short video clips will be shown and discussed. Explore how their techniques can be incorporated in your own personal paintings. Registration is required for this free program.
• Tuesday, Jan. 24: Join audiologist Dr. Julie Bier for a short hearing loss presentation with free hearing tests and cleanings, 1 p.m. Learn about the first signs of hearing loss and dealing with tinnitus and balance issues to help prevent falls. Registration required.
• Wednesday, Jan. 25: COVID-19 vaccine and flu clinics, 1-6 p.m. Get your COVID-19 vaccine, updated (bivalent) boosters and flu vaccine at this walk-in clinic. Vaccines and boosters are available for pediatric Pfizer (ages 5-11); adult Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Flu vaccines are only available for those under 65 years.
• Thursday, Jan. 26: potluck lunch followed by music and art, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Potluck in the cafe and then view the photography show and listen to the cello performance in the Great Room before the room is closed for the week while it is being painted. Sign-up at the host desk.
• Thursday, Jan. 26: solo cello performance, 1-1:45 p.m. Jonah Hutchin, a young adult cellist from Charlotte, performs. Free.
More at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
