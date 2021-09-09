The fall deadline for Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Project (SCHIP) grant applications is Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Since the project began making grants, many non-profits have used their awarded funds to continue their mission to improve the lives of their neighbors and strengthen communities. Grants range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Grants may not exceed $3,000 per request and only one grant can be received within a year by any one entity.
For applicant requirements and an application, visit schipstreasure.org.
