The spring deadline for Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Projects (SCHIP) grant applications is Saturday, April 15.
Since SCHIP began making grants many nonprofits have used their awarded funds to continue their missions to improve the lives of their neighbors and strengthen their communities. Grants range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Grants may not exceed $3,000 per request and only one grant can be received within a one-year period by any one entity.
Grants deadlines are Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Application forms are available at theschip.org.
