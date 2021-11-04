The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Nov. 10, “Immigration Challenges: The Road Ahead,” with Greg Smith, 212 Ferry Road.
Smith offers an impartial review of Trump Administration immigration policy changes and the initial responses of the Biden Administration. We will look at what the road ahead might be for immigration reform, asylum challenges at the border and refugee challenges globally.
Smith was formerly associate director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service and served as the INS regional immigration attaché at multiple embassies.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
