The Lake Iroquois Association is now accepting entries to its third ice-out challenge through March 1.
Ice-out challenge tickets are $1 each, with discounts for 20, 30, 40 or 50 tickets. The winner receives 50 percent of the proceeds after expenses. In more than one person guesses the winning time, the 50 percent will be evenly split among those holding winning tickets.
Enter at bit.ly/3XCW761
Participants in the challenge guess the date and time a concrete block mounted on a pallet will break through the ice on Lake Iroquois. A line attached to the pallet and cinder block loops around a power cord that disconnects and stops a clock mounted on shore when the entire assembly sinks.
Ice out dates recorded on Lake Iroquois since 1987, including historic ice-out challenge dates, may be found on the association’s website, lakeiroquois.org.
Funds raised support the Lake Iroquois Association’s advocacy and efforts to continue improving lake health. Through the Lake Iroquois greeter program and hot wash station, greeters at the fishing access inspected watercraft and trailers during the busy summer 2022 season. Greeter staff informed watercraft users about aquatic invasive plant species Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Greeters inspected nearly 1,000 more watercraft this summer compared to the 2021 season. The Lake Iroquois Recreation District manages the Lake Iroquois Beach, which saw a significant increase in the number of beach passes sold in 2022.
With the marked increase in boating, fishing and swimming on the lake, the need for additional funding to protect the water quality of lake is crucial, according to association officials.
Learn more at the website or email lakeiroquoisassociation@gmail.com.
