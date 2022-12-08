Calling all bakers inspired by the holiday season. The Charlotte Food Shelf will once again be providing holiday baskets to those in need and collecting homemade baked goods to add to the baskets.
Cookies, bars, mini quick breads — it’s all welcome. Drop off donations at the Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Road, during the week of Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 15. There will be receptacles between the church and white building for any donations.
Please place baked goods in bags, small boxes or wrapped on a paper plate. Unfortunately, no items can be returned. Small portions are best to be able to provide several different items to a larger family. Indicate if your donation contains nuts or nut products.
