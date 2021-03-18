Howard Center’s free, public Marna & Stephen Wise Tulin Spring Community Education Series concludes Tuesday, April 6, with Age Well’s Erin Roelke and Millie Richard on “Hoarding and Clutter: Community Support Approaches,” from 2-3:30 p.m.
The presentations are followed by a question and answer session. The virtual events are free but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit howardcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.