Join Howard Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m. for a World Mental Health Day event with featured speakers Dr. Alice T. Chen and Ferene Paris Meyer.
Chen is a board-certified internal medicine physician and a national leader in physician advocacy, community organizing and public health. Meyer is a storyteller and founder of All Heart Inspirations.
Chen will draw on her years of experience and expertise to discuss the causes of burnout, particularly those present in health care and social services settings, physical and mental symptoms, and strategies for addressing burnout in all facets of life, including the workplace.
Meyer empowers those navigating mental health to be their authentic selves and has personally found storytelling to be healing and transformational in her own experience with anxiety and depression.
Advance registration is free but required for this virtual Zoom webinar. More at howardcenter.org.
