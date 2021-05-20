Hinesburg is the first town in Vermont to offer all of its nearly 30 miles of trails for free on the Avenza Maps app.
Hinesburg’s Trails Committee, in coordination with the Town Forest Committee and the Conservation Committee, has made all of its trails available for free on the Avenza Maps app. Now you can download a map to your mobile device and with Avenza’s GPS technology track your exact location on the trail.
According to the Trails Committee Vice Chair Charles McArthur, “What’s so cool about this app is that not only can you determine exactly where you are on the trail, but it’s a convenient, eco-friendly alternative to more expensive traditional paper maps.”
All but one of the town’s trails are open this winter, and the maps for The Hinesburg Town Forest, the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest, the Russell Trails, Geprag’s and the NE Quadrant are available to download for free. Simply download the app, head over to the store, enter the key word Hinesburg and download the map (or all of the maps). If you arrive at a trialhead and haven’t previously downloaded the map, each kiosk also has a QR code that will take you to the map for those trails.
For more information contact McArthur, 802-799-2015 or chicm@comcast.net.
