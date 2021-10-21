Partners in Education and Hinesburg Community School staffers have joined a local drugstore in a snack drive to keep the school stocked with snacks for needy children to have access to during the school day.
The school also hopes to have enough snacks to create snack bags to be sent home to ensure there is a food source on weekends and vacation weeks for kids facing food insecurity at home.
Look for the red box at the Hinesburg Kinney Drugs or drop non-perishable snack donations in the lobby of the school. Individual serving size packs please, such as granola bars, peanut butter cracker packs, trail mix, meat sticks, Clif kids bars, fig bars, applesauce and goldfish crackers.
