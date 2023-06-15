Hinesburg-based NRG Systems, Inc., the global leader in wind and solar resource measurement and intelligence, was honored with the President’s “E” Award for its outstanding contributions to exporting and promoting American-made products in international markets.
NRG Systems is one of only 24 companies selected to receive this accolade and the third Vermont company recognized for this achievement since the award was established by executive order 62 years ago.
The President’s “E” Award is presented annually by the U.S. Department of Commerce to companies that significantly contribute to expanding U.S. exports and increasing American jobs through their exporting activities.
NRG Systems has been designing and manufacturing pioneering products for the renewable energy sector for over forty years, with industry-leading solutions deployed in more than 170 countries. Many of the world’s largest clean energy developers utilize their hardware, software, and related services. The company’s sales and support networks span the globe, ensuring customer success and advancing sustainable energy solutions for nations worldwide.
“This recognition is a testament to the NRG Systems team’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence that has propelled our company to the forefront of the renewable energy industry,” Evan Vogel, NRG Systems’ President, said, “Exports have been an important component of our sales for decades. As we move ahead, NRG remains committed to bolstering the U.S. economy while driving global sustainability efforts.”
