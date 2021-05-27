The Hinesburg Police Department is the place to drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, 10322 Vermont Route 16.
Police remind local residents that medications that are not properly stored in your home can be a risk to kids and pets, and that flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to waterways and wildlife.
