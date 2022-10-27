The Hinesburg Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will host a medication take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kinney Drugs, 10218 Vermont Route 116 in Hinesburg.
Drop off any unneeded or expired medications for safe disposal.
If you have medication that needs to be disposed of immediately, simply drop off prescriptions or non-prescription drugs at the Hinesburg Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.