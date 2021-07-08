Do you have unwanted or outdated prescription and non-prescription drugs to dispose of. The Hinesburg Police Department, in partnership with the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Department, can help residents dispose of drugs safely.
More than half of the people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative, often straight out of the medicine cabinet.
Medications that are not properly stored in your home can be a risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. Flushing medications or tossing them in the trash is a danger to waterways and wildlife.
Simply drop off prescription or non-prescription drugs at the Hinesburg Police Department, anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.