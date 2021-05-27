Beginning June 1, Hinesburg planning and zoning, recreation and town manager’s offices will open to the public by appointment.
Until June 1, the Town Clerk’s office is open via appointment for the vault and open to outdoor walk-up service. Masks are required. All other town hall offices remain closed.
Town hall is also still closed to public meetings and rentals. Masks will be required for any visitors to town hall.
Starting July 6, all town hall offices will be open to walk-in service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.