Curious about enrolling your child in the Hinesburg Nursery School preschool program for the 2023-24 school year?
The school is hosting an open house the week of Monday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 20. Schedule a personalized visit and meet teachers at this community-based preschool.
To schedule, send an e-mail with some times that work well for you to director@hinesburgnurseryschool.org. For more information visit bit.ly/3jEC8EC.
