Elliot Diana of Hinesburg is an adventure scholarship recipient of the The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation.
The University of Vermont graduate, said, “I was blessed with a northern family that emphasized good cooking, hard work and outdoor recreation.”
He enjoys playing music, rock climbing, sledding, woodworking and developing his outdoor skills in the woods. For one year between high school and college, Diana worked for a zoo in Asuncion, Paraguay, which inspired him to study natural resources ecology at UVM. He later worked as a dog sledding guide in Ely, Minn., and interned at the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.
He currently works maple sugaring. He will be using his scholarship award to solo paddle the Northern Forest Canoe Trail from Old Forge, N.Y., to Allagash, Maine, next spring.
The Flyin Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program provides monetary awards to assist adventurers of all kinds, from all around the world, to pursue their passions.
The foundation was formed in 2011 to honor the life of Ryan Hawks who, at 25, tragically died while competing on the freeride world ski tour.
More information at flyinryanhawks.org.
