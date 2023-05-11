Over the next few years, there are approved plans for Hinesburg to add more than 400 new housing units and 40,000 square feet of commercial and light industrial space.
As a member of the Hinesburg business community, this will impact you — more jobs, traffic, customers, potential employees living in the community and more opportunities for growth.
Learn how to get involved at the Hinesburg business community forum on Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Champlain Valley Union High School.
RSVP and answer a few short questions at bit.ly/3AVnMVH.
Food and refreshments will be provided.
The forum is sponsored by the Hinesburg Economic Development Committee and the town of Hinesburg.
