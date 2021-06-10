Join the Hinesburg Racial Equity Group as it celebrates Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lot 1 in Hinesburg — grassy area across from Aubuchon’s next to Parkside Cafe.
It’s a day of recognition, restoration and celebration.
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It started in Galveston, Texas and is now celebrated every year on June 19 across the country.
Activities include a bake sale, resource table with information about local Black history, story time at Carpenter Carse Library, and more.
Masks are encouraged.
