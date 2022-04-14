Vermont data shows that nearly half of all parents are not able to properly install and harness a child’s car seat or booster.
So, the Chittenden and Franklin County Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program, Hinesburg Fire Department, Vermont Department of Health, and Vermont Office of Highway Safety, are teaming up to offer a free child passenger safety seat check.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to inspect car seats and booster seats to ensure they are safe and installed correctly.
The free event will be held Saturday, April 16, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Hinesburg Fire Department, Route 116.
While supplies last, each child that has a child or booster seat checked will get a free chocolate bunny.
“Child passenger safety seats are designed to protect our youngest passengers in the event of a crash, but these seats cannot work as designed when they are not installed correctly,” Sid Bradley, coordinator of the Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program, said.
Lt. Allen Fortin, leader of the Chittenden and Franklin County Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program group, said “We want to ensure that all children who are under 8 years of age are riding in a correctly-installed safety seat that is appropriate for their age and size.”
Appointments are not required, but if you would like to schedule one, contact Fortin at 802-316-0620 or Bradley at 802-734-0510.
Find other car seat events and other helpful car seat and booster seat information by going to beseatsmart.org.
