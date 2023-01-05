Join the conversation on Hinesburg crosswalk improvement on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Hinesburg Town Office, either in-person or on Zoom.
The town is studying possible changes to the Route 116-Buck Hill Road intersection to slow address safety concerns and is looking for residents’ comments, concerns and ideas.
The town is also planning for the installation of flashing beacons at two existing Route 116 crosswalks. For details, visit bit.ly/3WVAkWg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.