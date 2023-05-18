Hinesburg families with babies born in the past 12 months are invited to a free picnic outside the Carpenter-Carse Library on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event features refreshments, a raffle and an opportunity to meet others with kids the same age. Tours will be offered of the food shelf and library. Library books are dedicated to each baby born in Hinesburg and are circulated at the library for all to enjoy. Get the chance to pick out the library book that will be dedicated to your baby at the event. Older siblings are encouraged to attend and can take part in activities and a story time.
RSVP to Alexandra Koncewicz at koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org or 802-482-4649.
The Welcome Baby Picnic is sponsored by the Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families program.
