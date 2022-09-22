The Hinesburg Selectboard has scheduled a meet and greet for Thursday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-noon at the Hinesburg Police Station, outside on the porch weather permitting, for residents to meet, ask questions and speak with Todd Odit, town manager, police chief Anthony Cambridge, and Merrily Lovell, chair of the selectboard.
The board said it hopes to hold more of these events at different locations and different times so people can have a chance to meet with local municipal leaders in person.
