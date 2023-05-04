Mark your calendar and make plans to join neighbors, friends and family to Green Up Hinesburg. Pick up bags at the town hall and library before Saturday, May 6 and Green Up any time up to and including that Saturday. Community lunch will be available at the town hall on Saturday.
A number of supporting activities need volunteers of all ages, including helping to set up and serve the community lunch at 11 a.m. and final pickup of roadside bags from 1-4 p.m.
If you have any questions, want to suggest or work on a special project or just need to get more information, call Phil Pouech at 802-497-4095 or Rocky Martin at 802-355-6847.
