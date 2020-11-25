There are only a few days left to purchase tickets for the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association Ice Fishing Package Raffle.
The package includes Eagle Claw Shappell Flip Shelter, an electric auger, bait bucket, a Buddy Junior Heater, eight tip-ups, a jig pole, sled snow cover, and a $35 gift certificate to Big River Bait and Tackle. The total value is $1,323.
Tickets are $20, sold by members of the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association, now through noon Dec. 1.
Only 400 Tickets will be sold.
The drawing will be live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Call 872-0354 for tickets.
