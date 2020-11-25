There are only a few days left to purchase tickets for the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association Ice Fishing Package Raffle.

The package includes Eagle Claw Shappell Flip Shelter, an electric auger, bait bucket, a Buddy Junior Heater, eight tip-ups, a jig pole, sled snow cover, and a $35 gift certificate to Big River Bait and Tackle. The total value is $1,323.

Tickets are $20, sold by members of the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association, now through noon Dec. 1.

Only 400 Tickets will be sold.

The drawing will be live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Call 872-0354 for tickets.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.