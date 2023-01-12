The Hinesburg Fire Department will host a hands-only CPR training on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This drop-in event is not a certification class, but those who are interested in certification may reach out to the department directly. For information, call 802-482-2455 or email info@hinesburgfd.org.
