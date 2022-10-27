The Hinesburg Firefighters’ Association Halloween Party is back this year for the first time since 2019.
The party, open to anyone in the community, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
Guests are invited to come celebrate before or after trick-or-treating.
The party features a host of games to play, like bean bag tosses and mini golf. Folks will also find a smorgasbord of nut-free treats and candy to enjoy, drinks and non-food items.
The fire station is a nut-free building, and the association is happy to offer the community a safe place to celebrate Halloween.
“We’re excited it’s coming back,” said Eric Spivack, assistant chief of the fire department.
The firefighter’s association had been putting on a Halloween party for more than 25 years until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stop out of an abundance of caution.
The last time the group was able to celebrate was in 2019, a few months before the pandemic took hold in Vermont.
Now that COVID-19 cases are lower and vaccinations are available, the association thought it was time to invite the community back.
There’s no mask requirement for the event.
“We usually see some really cute costumes,” Spivack said. He described how excited firefighters are to see faces, new and old, after only being able to hand out candy the past two years.
The Halloween party comes together with the help of many volunteers.
This year, Vermont Smoke and Cure will provide food for the event. The fire association also received a donation of pumpkins from Guillemette Farm.
Local chapters of the Boy and Girl Scouts are set to carve up pumpkins for the event, and the firefighter’s association is still accepting pumpkin donations at the fire station up until Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.