The annual Hinesburg fire and police department food drive to benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Hinesburg Fire Station or Lantman’s Market.
